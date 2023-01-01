I am a concierge and gift specialist so I am always looking for the perfect gift. This was my first experience with Live to Give and I am happy to say that I highly recommend this seller for any of your gift needs! The gift box was beautifully presented, the items are very high quality and Angela went above and beyond to make sure this gift was a huge blessing for by friend during their time of loss. I have made this seller one of my new “GO TO’s”!